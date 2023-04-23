Receiver CJ Cole was recognized with the annual Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award during Saturday's annual spring exhibition game, an award presented to the most outstanding walk-on.

“There’s a long history of quality walk-ons here, and guys that have walked on, earned scholarships, and been great players,” said Neal Brown. “They’re the glue of your roster.”

CJ Cole is no exception to that statement. Entering his third year with Coach Brown and the Mountaineers, Cole has become a key contributor on special teams, playing over 50 snaps across nine games last season. His most distinguishing characteristics, however, are not as easily quantifiable.

“You can measure speed, you can measure strength, there’s a lot of different things you can measure. One of the things you can’t measure is heart, so when you go out there on special teams just giving it one hundred percent for that eight seconds that you’re in, I think that’s what really separates me,” said Cole.

“He is someone that’s very very respected on our football team,” said head coach Neal Brown. “We always talk about how there’s three ways you become a leader. Number one is you’re one of the best players, number two is you’re one of the best people, and number three is you’re one of the hardest workers,” Brown continued. “There’s no doubt that CJ is one of the best people on our team and he’s also one of the hardest workers.”

Cole, the Washington, Pennsylvania native, entered the program in 2020 during the COVID year where he did not see any action, but slowly started working his way up from scout team, getting his first reps on special teams as a redshirt freshman.

“When I step on the field, no matter what it is, kick-off return, punt return, you have a chance to impact the game… that’s when you have to make your mark,” said Cole.

Via heart, work-ethic, and his effectiveness of special teams, Cole certainly has done just that, and now, has etched his name along side a prestigious list of just 32 former Mountaineers to be Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award recipients.

"Just to have my name in the same sentence as his makes me proud,” said Cole. “I want to be a good person on and off the field and be good example for those who will follow me, but I also want to be a hard worker. That’s what got me here. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my work ethic and as I’m here, I want to inspire those around me to work even harder.”



