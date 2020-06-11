News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Bryant down to West Virginia football and Illinois

Bryant plans to make his college selection between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Illinois.
Bryant plans to make his college selection between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Illinois. (adidas)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast wide receiver Pat Bryant is down to two and a decision is approaching.

Bryant, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, has narrowed his list of over 30 scholarship offers down to West Virginia and Illinois. The reason? Both programs have coaches that have made a genuine connection with him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}