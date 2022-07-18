Gainesville (Fla.) P.K. Yonge 2023 wide receiver Jaren Hamilton trimmed his list down to a top seven and West Virginia is one of the schools that made the cut.

Hamilton, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, named West Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Southern California, Michigan, Michigan State and Mississippi State as the programs standing out the most.

And while that is a very different list of options each share the same characteristics.