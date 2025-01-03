WR Rodney Gallagher set to return in 2025

West Virginia will welcome back wide receiver Rodney Gallagher in 2025.

The junior-to-be announced the news on social media simply by saying "24 will be back."

Gallagher has spent two seasons with the West Virginia football program where he has appeared in 26 games. The Uniontown native is coming off a season where he hauled in 26 passes for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 51 yards.

Gallagher has two years of eligibility remaining.