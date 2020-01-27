Wilson-Lamp, 6-foot-2, 163-pounds, picked the Mountaineers after a highly productive visit to campus over the weekend where he was able to meet with the coaches as well as get a full picture view of the campus.

West Virginia has landed a commitment from its junior day festivities over the weekend in Massillon (Oh.) Washington wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp .

It wasn’t his first trip to Morgantown, but the trip provided him the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with both head coach Neal Brown and new wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.



“It was amazing. I got to sit down and talk to the coaches individually,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received an offer from West Virginia over the summer after an impressive camp performance and now becomes the second prospect to pick the Mountaineers in the 2021 class.

Wilson-Lamp also held offers from Pittsburgh, Iowa State and a number of others. He is being recruited to play wide receiver for the Mountaineers and will begin his career on the outside.

WVSports.com will have more with Wilson-Lamp in the near future.