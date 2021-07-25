Wright becoming complete WR for West Virginia

Winston Wright already made an impact a season ago but can’t help but think there’s room for more.

And it’s hard to blame that line of thinking if you’ve been paying attention.

The junior wide receiver led West Virginia in targets (63), catches (46) and yards (543) as he quickly emerged into one of the most consistent options at the position over the shortened 10-game season.

His unique blend of speed and explosiveness coupled with a developing receiver skill set made him one of the most productive offensive players on the team on a per snap basis showcasing the ability to be used all over the field.

He became one of the few reliable pass catching options with only four drops on the season and finished with the most contested catches with 5 while playing 98-percent of his snaps inside. The Georgia native served as an explosive pass catcher but he believes that there is certainly room for growth.

“Last year I was a sophomore so my coaches put a little bit more on me,” he said. “I feel like it helped me and raised my confidence so this year it’s time for me to lead now. I feel like I’m ready for it.”

In the off-season, Winston added both weight and strength to his 5-foot-10-pound frame without sacrificing his speed in the process. The result was one of the most productive springs of any player on the offensive side as Wright emerged as a go-to option for the Mountaineers.

Wright was named one of the most productive players on the offensive side of the ball and cemented his role as one of the primary options for the Mountaineers when the ball is in the air.

Last season was critical for Wright to take that next step in his development, but having that experience has positioned him to make the most of this coming fall.

“I played a lot last year, I took it in. I was very thankful playing that many snaps last year. Threes always something you can do to get better. It might be in the route game or the block game,” he said.

That blocking aspect is something that the 10-pounds he’s added in the past several seasons can help with and should give him the ability to become a complete wide receiver.

“I’m very confident now, so it’s easy,” he said.

West Virginia needs their pass catchers to make a major leap in 2021 if this offense wants to show significant improvement and the play of Wright will be critical to that. Now, it’s about continuing to develop in the off-season and learning how to lead on and off the field.

“Just speaking up and just showing your work without speaking is good, too,” he said.