WVSports.com: Football Coaching Staff Hotboard 4.0

The WVSports.com Coaching Staff Hotboard is your go-to source for tracking potential candidates for Rich Rodriguez's staff. We'll keep this list updated with the latest intel and information as it becomes available.

Get up-to-the-minute updates in our hotboard thread on the Blue Lot. We provide updates throughout the day and night Link: https://westvirginia.forums.rivals.com/threads/wvsports-com-football-coaching-staff-hotboard-3-0.325713/

Advertisement

Offensive Coordinator

(Photo by Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Rod Smith – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach, Jacksonville State Smith's situation may become clearer after Jax State's bowl game on Friday. He appears to have a solid lead for the head coaching position at JSU. Rod Smith brings over 25 years of coaching experience, including more than 20 at the FBS level, and a long-standing relationship with Rich Rodriguez, having played quarterback for him at Glenville State and coached alongside him at multiple stops. Smith joined Jacksonville State in 2022, where his fast-paced offensive system has thrived. In 2023, Smith’s offense ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game (236.7) and led the nation in tempo, running a play every 20.6 seconds. The Gamecocks averaged 30.2 points per game and earned their first FBS bowl victory. His 2022 unit ranked fifth in rushing offense and 10th in scoring offense nationally, earning Smith the Graphite Award for top play callers in the ASUN Conference. Smith’s success extends to prior stops, including Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia. Notable achievements include leading Illinois to the 2019 RedBox Bowl and developing elite quarterbacks like Denard Robinson (2010 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year) and Pat White (two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year). Known for his innovative offense and player development, Smith is a proven architect of high-powered systems.

Defensive Coordinator

(Photo by BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Zac Alley – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers, Oklahoma At just 30 years old, Zac Alley has quickly built an impressive resume, highlighted by his time under Brent Venables at Clemson (2015-18), where he contributed to two national championships. Now Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Alley brings a proven track record of building strong defensive units. In 2023, Alley’s Jacksonville State defense ranked top 15 nationally in key categories, including rushing defense and turnovers gained, propelling the team to a 9-4 season and a New Orleans Bowl victory. His 2022 defense led the nation in fumble recoveries and delivered an Atlantic Sun Conference title. Known for rapid improvements, Alley took over at ULM in 2021 as the youngest FBS defensive coordinator, leading to significant statistical gains. His previous stops at Boise State and Clemson, along with NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers, show his ability.

(Photo by Louisiana Tech Athletic Department)

Jeremiah Johnson – Defensive Coordinator, Louisiana Tech *Sources tell us that Johnson is expected to join the Mountaineer program following his current team's bowl game on December 28. His role is unknown at this time. Jeremiah Johnson is a proven defensive mind with extensive experience at both the FCS and FBS levels. After joining Louisiana Tech in December 2023, he brought an impressive resume from Northern Iowa, where he served as defensive coordinator for a total of 10 seasons, leading his unit to rank in the FCS top 10 across 29 different statistical categories. During his tenure at UNI, Johnson coached five MVFC Defensive Players of the Year and a Buck Buchanan Award winner while producing numerous professional players, including Miami Dolphins’ Elijah Campbell and Las Vegas Raiders’ Elerson Smith. His 2019 defense was especially dominant, ranking top 10 nationally in turnovers gained, scoring defense, and total defense, propelling UNI to the FCS quarterfinals. Known for his ability to generate turnovers and build elite rushing defenses, Johnson’s teams consistently excel in efficiency metrics, including red zone and third-down defense. His innovative approach and track record of developing players make him a potential candidate for the Defensive Coordinator role under Rich Rodriguez.

Offensive Line

(Photo by Melina Vastola-Imagn Images)

Rick Trickett – Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett, a veteran coach with over 46 years of collegiate experience, brings a wealth of expertise to Rich Rodriguez’s staff. A former WVU assistant (1976-79, 2001-06), Trickett has also coached offensive lines at top programs including Auburn, LSU, Florida State, and Mississippi State, among others. Trickett’s coaching résumé includes developing more than 35 NFL linemen and over 40 all-conference players. At Florida State, his units led the nation’s most prolific offense in 2013, helping the Seminoles to a 14-0 record and the BCS National Championship. His leadership saw all five starting linemen earn all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons (2012, 2013). Known for building dominant offensive lines, Trickett’s experience and success with top programs make him a key target.

Garin Justice – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach, SMU Garin Justice brings over two decades of coaching experience and a proven track record of building elite offensive lines. Elevated to SMU’s co-offensive coordinator in 2024, Justice previously served as the Mustangs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. His 2023 offensive line powered SMU to an 11-3 record, an AAC title, and its first outright conference championship since 1982. Justice’s unit excelled in 2023, ranking top 15 nationally in scoring offense, total offense, and red zone efficiency. All five starting linemen earned AAC all-conference honors. The Mustangs set program records for first downs and passing yards while rushing for over 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. Previously, Justice coached at Miami, UNLV, and FAU, achieving significant offensive improvements at each stop. As head coach at Concord University, he led the program to two conference championships and an NCAA Division II semifinal appearance. A former All-American offensive lineman and team captain at West Virginia, Justice will have his pick of jobs in the future.

Quarterbacks

Clint Trickett – Tight Ends and Inside Receivers Coach / Pass Game Coordinator Clint Trickett joined Georgia Southern’s staff after successful coaching stops at Marshall and Florida Atlantic. Named to On3’s 2022-23 Rising Stars List, Trickett has overseen offenses that achieved two Power 5 wins (Notre Dame, Virginia Tech), coached a 1,000-yard rusher in consecutive seasons, and mentored a Mackey Award winner. As Marshall’s offensive coordinator (2022-23), Trickett led a unit that averaged 358.5 yards per game in 2023, powered by all-conference running back Rasheen Ali. His 2022 offense featured top-15 rusher Khalan Laborn and orchestrated a signature upset over No. 8 Notre Dame. During his time at Florida Atlantic (2017-2020), he developed John Mackey Award-winning tight end Harrison Bryant, who recorded a 1,000-yard season and multiple All-American honors. A former quarterback at West Virginia and Florida State, Trickett threw for 5,837 career yards and 32 touchdowns, earning accolades including a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist nod and academic honors. His coaching career also includes time at East Mississippi Community College, where he worked with one of the most successful JUCO programs in the nation.

Travis Trickett – (Most Recent Position) Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach, Coastal Carolina Travis Trickett joined Coastal Carolina in December 2022 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his first season, the Chanticleers ranked 19th nationally in completion percentage, 23rd in team passing efficiency, and 24th in sacks allowed. Coastal completed 273 passes, the second-most in program history, while wide receiver Sam Pinckney set the school's single-season receptions record (72) and became the Sun Belt's all-time leader in receiving yards. Trickett brings nine seasons of offensive coordinator experience, including prior stints at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016), and Samford (2012-15). At South Florida, he guided an offense that saw improvements in total offense, rushing yards, scoring, and explosive plays. At Georgia State, his offense set multiple school records, including the fewest interceptions in a season and the most total yards in a game. Trickett’s coaching résumé also includes roles at West Virginia (2019-21), where he coached All-Big 12 performers Winston Wright Jr. and Mike O’Laughlin, and Samford, where he developed record-setting quarterback Andy Summerlin. His early career featured graduate assistantships under Nick Saban at Alabama and Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Defensive Line

William Green – Defensive Line Coach Rich Rodriguez added a familiar face to the JSU coaching staff by hiring William Green, who previously coached at Jacksonville State and alongside Rodriguez at ULM. Green returns to JSU after helping guide ULM’s defense in 2020, where his defensive line significantly improved the team’s rushing defense, moving 56 spots up the FBS national rankings. His unit was particularly effective on fourth downs, holding opponents to a .353 success rate, the eighth-best mark nationally. Before ULM, Green served as JSU’s defensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-2020. During his tenure, the Gamecocks posted a 28-13 record, secured two consecutive Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) titles, and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs in 2017 and 2018. In his first season at JSU, Green's defensive line helped the Gamecocks rank among the nation’s elite, finishing second in total defense, third in rushing defense, and sixth in scoring defense. The front line excelled in tackles for loss, ranking eighth nationally and leading the OVC. Defensive lineman Randy Robinson earned All-OVC honors, and the Gamecocks finished 10-2 with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. In 2018, Robinson earned All-America honors alongside fellow lineman Connor Christian, as JSU led the OVC in tackles for loss and ranked seventh nationally. The Gamecocks also finished second in FCS in third-down conversion defense and clinched their fifth consecutive OVC title. Green’s coaching journey began at JSU as a graduate assistant from 2014-2015 before returning to his alma mater, Florida, as a graduate assistant in 2016. As a player, Green appeared in 53 games for Florida from 2008-2011, contributing 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He was part of the Gators’ 2008 National Championship team and recorded a career-high 21 tackles during his senior season. A standout at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, Green earned All-American and first-team all-state honors. He was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Super 12 Team after leading Spain Park to a Class 6A runner-up finish in 2007. Following his college career, Green attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns and played in the Arena Football League before transitioning into coaching.

Tight Ends

Blaine Stewart – Tight Ends Coach, West Virginia In his second year as West Virginia’s tight ends coach, Blaine Stewart has made an immediate impact. In 2023, tight end Kole Taylor earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors, leading the Mountaineers in receptions and tying for first in receiving touchdowns. Taylor became the first WVU tight end since 1991 to lead the team in receptions, recording 444 yards on 35 catches. Before joining WVU, Stewart spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including three as assistant wide receivers coach. He worked with Pro Bowl receivers Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson, contributing to an AFC North title in 2020. A rising star in coaching, Stewart also served as a coaching assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff, developing talent like Chase Claypool, who led all NFL rookies in touchdown catches in 2020. A Morgantown native and former collegiate wide receiver, Stewart brings NFL experience, a history of player development, and a deep connection to the WVU program as the son of former head coach Bill Stewart.

Linebackers

Pat Kirkland – Special Teams Coordinator / Bandits Coach, Jacksonville State Pat Kirkland enters his second season as Jacksonville State’s special teams coordinator and Bandits coach under Rich Rodriguez. In 2023, his units excelled, with punter Jack Dawson earning honorable mention All-CUSA honors, averaging 42.3 yards per punt and placing 23 inside the 20-yard line. On defense, the Bandits group led Conference USA in sacks, contributing 39 sacks for 291 lost yards. In 2022, Kirkland’s first season, the Gamecocks finished 9-2 and claimed the ASUN Conference Championship with his Bandits unit leading the country in fumbles recovered. The special teams ranked in the top 10 nationally in net punting, kickoff returns, and blocked punts, with kicker Alen Karajic breaking school scoring records. Kirkland previously spent a decade as head coach at the University of Charleston (W.Va.), amassing a 70-41 record and leading the Golden Eagles to six runner-up finishes in the Mountain East Conference. His 2015 team went 10-1, earning a No. 15 national ranking and an NCAA Division II Playoff berth. Before Charleston, Kirkland worked at West Virginia under Rodriguez, coaching on both sides of the ball and serving as Director of Recruiting. His time at Glenville State and Muskingum University further solidified his reputation as a defensive strategist and player developer.

Wide Receivers

Ryan Garrett – Offensive Assistant Coach, Jacksonville State Ryan Garrett joins Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State as an offensive assistant coach, continuing a relationship that began during their time at ULM in 2021. At ULM, Garrett served as a graduate assistant, helping the Warhawks achieve a four-win improvement and reestablish competitiveness in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to ULM, Garrett was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at West Virginia State in 2020, though the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He began his coaching career at Ole Miss, working as a student assistant and later as an offensive graduate assistant under Rodriguez in 2019. That season, Ole Miss ranked third in the SEC in total offense, averaging 445.3 yards per game. Garrett brings experience across multiple levels of football, with a focus on offensive development and quarterback play.

Running Backs

Rod McDowell – Running Backs Coach Rod McDowell joins Rich Rodriguez’s staff as the running backs coach after holding the same position at ULM in 2021. At ULM, McDowell improved a struggling running backs unit, increasing its average by more than 50 yards per game in his first season. Prior to ULM, McDowell served in offensive roles at Clemson, including as a graduate assistant in 2019 and in player development in 2020. During his time on staff, Clemson posted a 24-3 record, won back-to-back ACC Championships, and reached the College Football Playoff both years. As a player, McDowell was a standout running back at Clemson from 2010-13, rushing for 1,023 yards and earning All-ACC Third-Team honors as a senior.

Defensive Secondary

Keelon Brookins – Cornerbacks Coach, Louisiana Tech Keelon Brookins was named cornerbacks coach at Louisiana Tech on December 8, joining head coach Sonny Cumbie’s staff. Brookins previously coached alongside defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson at Northern Iowa (2018-21, 2023) and Kent State (2022). In 2023, Brookins’ defensive backs at UNI combined for seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 301 tackles, with Woo Governor earning First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors. At Kent State in 2022, he coached All-MAC defensive back Nico Bolden, who led the team with 103 tackles and ranked ninth nationally in solo tackles per game. During his first stint at Northern Iowa, Brookins helped develop nine all-conference defensive backs and contributed to three FCS Playoff appearances, including a 2019 trip to the quarterfinals. His defensive units consistently ranked among the nation’s best in interceptions, scoring defense, and defensive touchdowns. A former defensive back, Brookins played at Wisconsin before transferring to UNI, where he earned MVFC All-Newcomer honors in 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Wisconsin and a master’s degree from Northern Iowa.

Jeff Burris – Passing Game Coordinator / Safeties Coach, Louisiana Tech Jeff Burris, a first-round NFL Draft pick and former All-American safety at Notre Dame, returns to Louisiana Tech as the passing game coordinator and safeties coach for the 2024 season. Burris previously coached at Louisiana Tech from 2018-20, where he helped guide the Bulldogs to three consecutive bowl appearances and mentored standout defensive backs L’Jarius Sneed and Amik Robertson, both NFL Draft selections in 2020. Most recently, Burris spent three seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, where his cornerbacks were integral to the team’s success. In 2023, the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked 21st nationally in interceptions (13), and in 2021, his unit contributed to a Sun Belt Conference Championship and a defense that ranked 11th in scoring defense (18.5 points per game). Burris also brings three years of NFL coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins (2013-15), where he assisted a defensive backfield that finished sixth in passing defense in 2014 and developed Pro Bowl talents such as Brent Grimes. A 10-year NFL veteran, Burris played cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals, earning All-Rookie honors in 1994. He began his coaching career in 2007 and has since held roles at UMass, Northern Iowa, and Notre Dame, where he served as a defensive analyst.

Terry Jefferson – Cornerbacks Coach, Jacksonville State Terry Jefferson enters his second season on Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State as the cornerbacks coach. In 2023, Jefferson’s unit allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in Conference USA and ranked second in interceptions (16). He coached Derek Carter to a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection, with Carter leading the team and finishing third in the league with eight pass breakups. The Gamecocks finished 9-4, capping the season with a win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jefferson joined Jacksonville State after over three years at the University of Miami, where he worked with defensive backs and contributed to recruiting and football operations. As a player at Florida A&M, Jefferson was a three-time All-MEAC selection and an All-American, amassing 217 tackles and leading the Rattlers in interceptions in 2016 and 2017.

Brandon Napoleon – Safeties Coach, Jacksonville State Brandon Napoleon joins Rich Rodriguez’s Jacksonville State staff as safeties coach for the 2024 season. Napoleon spent 2023 at Rhode Island, where he coached a defensive backs unit that included CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and FCS Freshman All-American Syeed Gibbs, as well as All-CAA safety Brent Jackson. Before Rhode Island, Napoleon served as cornerbacks coach at Sacred Heart in 2022, where his unit ranked fourth nationally in FCS pass defense and featured All-NEC corner Arsheen Jiles. He has also held coaching roles at Buffalo, Kutztown, Geneva, Midwestern State, and Susquehanna, where he coached two-time All-American Daniel Shelton and helped the River Hawks to a 10-1 record in 2019. A native of Rahway, N.J., Napoleon began his playing career at West Virginia before finishing at Kansas Wesleyan, where he earned a degree in communications in 2018. His father, Eugene Napoleon, rushed for 1,001 yards in a three-year career with the Mountaineers from 1987-89. He was a member of WVU's 11-1 squad which fell to national champion Notre Dame in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl.

Ryan Walters – Former Head Coach, Purdue Ryan Walters is in his second season as Purdue’s head coach, becoming the 37th head coach in program history in December 2022. In his debut season, Purdue faced one of the nation’s toughest schedules but still tied for fourth in the Big Ten West, secured victories in rivalry games against Illinois and Indiana, and saw significant success in all phases of the game. The Boilermakers’ offense led the Big Ten in rushing during conference play, averaging 184.6 yards per game, and recorded their most rushing yards since 2012. On defense, Purdue posted 35 sacks—the third-most in program history—with standout freshman Dillon Thieneman earning All-American honors and Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognition. The special teams unit also excelled, averaging 24.2 yards per kickoff return, including a 98-yard touchdown by Tyrone Tracy Jr. Walters joined Purdue following two seasons as Illinois’ defensive coordinator, where he transformed the Illini defense into one of the nation’s best, ranking No. 1 in scoring defense and No. 2 in total defense in 2022. Prior to Illinois, Walters spent six seasons at Missouri, including three as defensive coordinator, overseeing top-ranked defenses in the SEC. His coaching career also includes stops at Memphis, Arizona, Oklahoma, and North Texas. During his stops at Memphis and Missouri, he worked with WVU's current athletic director Wren Baker. A former standout safety at Colorado (2004-08), Walters began his coaching career with the Buffaloes and earned his degree in history with dual majors in history and ethnic studies.

Football Operations and Support Staff While much of the focus remains on on-field coaching hires, building a strong football operations team and support staff is just as critical. This includes positions and roles like Director of Football Operations, analysts, and strength staff.