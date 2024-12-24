WVSports.com: Football Coaching Staff Hotboard 7.0

The WVSports.com Coaching Staff Hotboard is your go-to source for tracking potential candidates for Rich Rodriguez's staff. We'll keep this list updated with the latest intel and information as it becomes available.

Get up-to-the-minute updates in our hotboard thread on the Blue Lot. We provide updates throughout the day and night Link: https://westvirginia.forums.rivals.com/threads/wvsports-com-football-coaching-staff-hotboard-3-0.325713/

Offensive Coordinator

Chad Scott – Offensive Coordinator / Running Backs, West Virginia Scott is expected to return as the running backs coach and could also retain the offensive coordinator title, potentially sharing the role with another coach. Chad Scott enters his sixth year at West Virginia and second as offensive coordinator, having built one of the nation's top rushing offenses. In 2023, the Mountaineers led all Power 5 schools with 2,976 rushing yards, averaging 245.7 yards per game in Big 12 play and scoring 24 rushing touchdowns. WVU also holds the longest streak among Power 5 teams with 16 consecutive games of 140+ rushing yards. Scott has coached standout players, including freshman All-American Jahiem White, who led the Big 12 with 7.7 yards per carry, and quarterback Garrett Greene, who tied for the national lead in quarterback rushing touchdowns (13). His running back corps has consistently produced elite results, with players like CJ Donaldson Jr. and Leddie Brown achieving All-Big 12 honors. Previously, Scott coached at North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Troy, consistently elevating rushing attacks and developing NFL talent like DuJuan Harris and Baron Batch. A former first-team All-ACC running back at North Carolina, Scott brings deep experience, proven results, and a relentless focus on building elite run games. Scott could also be a candidate to coach the Mountaineer running backs.

Travis Trickett – (Most Recent Position) Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach, Coastal Carolina Travis Trickett joined Coastal Carolina in December 2022 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In his first season, the Chanticleers ranked 19th nationally in completion percentage, 23rd in team passing efficiency, and 24th in sacks allowed. Coastal completed 273 passes, the second-most in program history, while wide receiver Sam Pinckney set the school's single-season receptions record (72) and became the Sun Belt's all-time leader in receiving yards. Trickett brings nine seasons of offensive coordinator experience, including prior stints at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016), and Samford (2012-15). At South Florida, he guided an offense that saw improvements in total offense, rushing yards, scoring, and explosive plays. At Georgia State, his offense set multiple school records, including the fewest interceptions in a season and the most total yards in a game. Trickett’s coaching résumé also includes roles at West Virginia (2019-21), where he coached All-Big 12 performers Winston Wright Jr. and Mike O’Laughlin, and Samford, where he developed record-setting quarterback Andy Summerlin. His early career featured graduate assistantships under Nick Saban at Alabama and Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Garin Justice – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach, SMU Garin Justice brings over two decades of coaching experience and a proven track record of building elite offensive lines. Elevated to SMU’s co-offensive coordinator in 2024, Justice previously served as the Mustangs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. His 2023 offensive line powered SMU to an 11-3 record, an AAC title, and its first outright conference championship since 1982. Justice’s unit excelled in 2023, ranking top 15 nationally in scoring offense, total offense, and red zone efficiency. All five starting linemen earned AAC all-conference honors. The Mustangs set program records for first downs and passing yards while rushing for over 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. Previously, Justice coached at Miami, UNLV, and FAU, achieving significant offensive improvements at each stop. As head coach at Concord University, he led the program to two conference championships and an NCAA Division II semifinal appearance. A former All-American offensive lineman and team captain at West Virginia, Justice will have his pick of jobs in the future.

Defensive Coordinator

Zac Alley – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers, Oklahoma At just 30 years old, Zac Alley has quickly built an impressive resume, highlighted by his time under Brent Venables at Clemson (2015-18), where he contributed to two national championships. Now Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Alley brings a proven track record of building strong defensive units. In 2023, Alley’s Jacksonville State defense ranked top 15 nationally in key categories, including rushing defense and turnovers gained, propelling the team to a 9-4 season and a New Orleans Bowl victory. His 2022 defense led the nation in fumble recoveries and delivered an Atlantic Sun Conference title. Known for rapid improvements, Alley took over at ULM in 2021 as the youngest FBS defensive coordinator, leading to significant statistical gains. His previous stops at Boise State and Clemson, along with NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers, show his ability.

Jeremiah Johnson – Defensive Coordinator, Louisiana Tech *Sources tell us that Johnson is expected to join the Mountaineer program following his current team's bowl game on December 28. His role is unknown at this time. Jeremiah Johnson is a proven defensive mind with extensive experience at both the FCS and FBS levels. After joining Louisiana Tech in December 2023, he brought an impressive resume from Northern Iowa, where he served as defensive coordinator for a total of 10 seasons, leading his unit to rank in the FCS top 10 across 29 different statistical categories. During his tenure at UNI, Johnson coached five MVFC Defensive Players of the Year and a Buck Buchanan Award winner while producing numerous professional players, including Miami Dolphins’ Elijah Campbell and Las Vegas Raiders’ Elerson Smith. His 2019 defense was especially dominant, ranking top 10 nationally in turnovers gained, scoring defense, and total defense, propelling UNI to the FCS quarterfinals. Known for his ability to generate turnovers and build elite rushing defenses, Johnson’s teams consistently excel in efficiency metrics, including red zone and third-down defense. His innovative approach and track record of developing players make him a potential candidate for the Defensive Coordinator role under Rich Rodriguez.

Offensive Line

Derek Dressler - Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Offensive Analyst Derek Dressler is in his first season as the assistant offensive line coach and offensive analyst at Jacksonville State, bringing experience as both a coach and former standout offensive lineman. Before joining the Gamecocks, Dressler served as the offensive line coach at Concord University (D-II) in West Virginia, where he developed a strong foundation for coaching the offensive front. A native of Covington, Va., Dressler graduated from Concord University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management. As a player, he started 40 consecutive games on the offensive line for the Mountain Lions, earning First Team All-Mountain East Conference (MEC) and Don Hansen All-Region honors during his career.

Greg Frey- Offensive Line Coach, Tulsa Greg Frey, a seasoned collegiate coach with over 25 years of experience, is in his second season on the Tulsa coaching staff and first as the offensive line coach. Frey joined the Golden Hurricane in January 2023, initially as tight ends coach, before transitioning to oversee the offensive line. Frey's extensive coaching career includes stops at Duke, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, and South Florida. Over his tenure, he has developed more than 24 players who advanced to the NFL and coached 21 all-conference honorees. At Tulsa, Frey has already made an impact, leading an offensive line that helped the Hurricane rank No. 35 nationally in rushing offense in 2023, a significant improvement from the previous season. Prior to Tulsa, Frey spent the 2022 season as a quality control analyst at South Alabama, where the team achieved a New Orleans Bowl appearance. He coached the offensive line at Duke (2020-21), where he developed Graham Barton into a Freshman All-American in 2020. At Florida State (2018) and Michigan (2017), Frey served as run game coordinator and offensive line coach, guiding his units to success in both run production and pass protection. From 2011 to 2016, Frey was part of Kevin Wilson’s staff at Indiana, where he helped produce one of the most explosive offenses in Big Ten history. His offensive lines paved the way for multiple All-Americans, including Dan Feeney and Jason Spriggs, and his unit earned a nomination for the prestigious Broyles Award in 2015. Frey's coaching journey began at South Florida, where he was part of the Bulls’ inaugural program and coached the offensive line during their rise to national relevance. He also contributed to West Virginia’s 2007 Big East Championship and Fiesta Bowl victory. A former offensive lineman at Florida State, Frey played on the 1993 National Championship team and was part of four ACC Championship squads.

Ryan Stanchek – Offensive Line Coach, UTEP Ryan Stanchek brings extensive experience as a coach and former player to his role as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Known for developing strong offensive line units and improving rushing attacks, Stanchek has made significant impacts at every stop in his career. In 2023, Stanchek served as Tulsa’s offensive line coach, where the unit ranked No. 35 nationally in rushing offense—a 50-spot improvement from the previous season—and allowed just 26 sacks, a marked improvement over the 45 allowed in 2022. Tulsa also ranked No. 25 nationally in third-down conversion percentage. Prior to Tulsa, Stanchek helped Austin Peay claim a share of the 2022 ASUN Championship as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. His offensive line paved the way for the Governors to rank No. 25 nationally in rushing offense (189.3 yards per game), and freshman Chandler Kirton earned Freshman All-American and ASUN All-Conference honors. Stanchek’s prior coaching stops include Florida A&M (2021), Southern Miss (2019-20), and Alcorn State (2014-18). At Alcorn, he helped guide the Braves to three SWAC Championships and two Celebration Bowl appearances. His offensive lines produced 13 all-conference selections and eight HBCU All-Americans during his tenure. A two-time All-American offensive lineman at West Virginia, Stanchek started 48 consecutive games and helped the Mountaineers secure four bowl victories, including the 2006 Sugar Bowl and 2008 Fiesta Bowl. Following his playing career, he gained NFL and Arena Football League experience before transitioning to coaching. Stanchek’s career has been defined by his ability to improve offensive line play and rushing attacks, consistently elevating the performance of his units.

Ron Crook – Offensive Line Coach, Virginia Tech Ron Crook brings over three decades of coaching experience, including significant success at both the FBS and FCS levels. He joined the Virginia Tech staff in 2023 as the offensive line coach, leading a unit that propelled the Hokies to the nation’s 22nd-ranked rushing offense (189.8 yards per game) in his debut season. Under his guidance, tackle Xavier Chaplin earned third-team Freshman All-American honors. Crook’s career includes impactful tenures at Cincinnati, West Virginia, Stanford, and Harvard, among others. At Cincinnati (2017-2021), he coached an offensive line that played a pivotal role in back-to-back AAC titles and helped the Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff in 2021. That season, his offensive line ranked 10th nationally in efficiency and led the AAC in yards per rush (5.4), contributing to record-breaking offensive production. At West Virginia (2013-2016), Crook helped the Mountaineers reach three consecutive bowl games and a 10-win season in 2016. His time at Stanford (2011-2012) included a Pac-12 Championship and two BCS bowl appearances. Earlier in his career, Crook coached at Harvard, where he developed eight first-team All-Ivy players over eight seasons. Crook, a Parkersburg, West Virginia native, played offensive line at West Liberty State and began his coaching career at his alma mater. His extensive experience across the Pac-12, Big 12, AAC, and Ivy League underscores his ability to develop elite offensive lines and guide high-performing rushing offenses.

Quarterbacks

Rhett Rodriguez - Offensive Analyst, Jacksonville State Rhett Rodriguez, a former college quarterback with playing and coaching experience, mostly recently served as an offensive analyst at Jacksonville State under his father, head coach Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez began his playing career at Arizona (2017-2020), where he appeared in 11 games over four seasons, primarily as a backup quarterback. He transferred to Louisiana Monroe in 2021, reuniting with his father, who was the Warhawks’ offensive coordinator. Despite suffering a punctured lung that sidelined him for six games, Rodriguez started five games for ULM, completing 70-of-137 passes for 799 yards and four touchdowns while guiding the Warhawks to an upset victory over Troy. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in entrepreneurship from Arizona, Rodriguez transitioned into coaching after a short time out of the game. He joined Jacksonville State in 2024, assisting with quarterback development and in-game communication during the Gamecocks' games. Rodriguez’s unique experience as both a player and coach, along with his knowledge of his father’s offensive system, provides valuable insight to Jacksonville State’s staff.

Defensive Line

William Green – Defensive Line Coach, Jax State Rich Rodriguez added a familiar face to the JSU coaching staff by hiring William Green, who previously coached at Jacksonville State and alongside Rodriguez at ULM. Green returns to JSU after helping guide ULM’s defense in 2020, where his defensive line significantly improved the team’s rushing defense, moving 56 spots up the FBS national rankings. His unit was particularly effective on fourth downs, holding opponents to a .353 success rate, the eighth-best mark nationally. Before ULM, Green served as JSU’s defensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-2020. During his tenure, the Gamecocks posted a 28-13 record, secured two consecutive Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) titles, and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs in 2017 and 2018. In his first season at JSU, Green's defensive line helped the Gamecocks rank among the nation’s elite, finishing second in total defense, third in rushing defense, and sixth in scoring defense. The front line excelled in tackles for loss, ranking eighth nationally and leading the OVC. Defensive lineman Randy Robinson earned All-OVC honors, and the Gamecocks finished 10-2 with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. In 2018, Robinson earned All-America honors alongside fellow lineman Connor Christian, as JSU led the OVC in tackles for loss and ranked seventh nationally. The Gamecocks also finished second in FCS in third-down conversion defense and clinched their fifth consecutive OVC title. Green’s coaching journey began at JSU as a graduate assistant from 2014-2015 before returning to his alma mater, Florida, as a graduate assistant in 2016. As a player, Green appeared in 53 games for Florida from 2008-2011, contributing 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He was part of the Gators’ 2008 National Championship team and recorded a career-high 21 tackles during his senior season. A standout at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, Green earned All-American and first-team all-state honors. He was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Super 12 Team after leading Spain Park to a Class 6A runner-up finish in 2007. Following his college career, Green attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns and played in the Arena Football League before transitioning into coaching.

Tight Ends

Michael Nysewander – Tight Ends and Inside Receivers Coach, Jax State Nysewander is expected to join the West Virginia staff and possibly work with the Mountaineer tight ends and fullbacks. Michael Nysewander is in his second season as the Tight Ends and Inside Receivers Coach on Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State. Nysewander made an immediate impact in his first season with the Gamecocks in 2023, helping guide the team to a historic 9-4 record in its first year at the FBS level, capped off by a victory in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Tight end Sean Brown was a standout under Nysewander’s guidance, earning Second-Team All-Conference USA honors and a spot on the John Mackey Award watch list. Brown excelled as both a blocker in Jax State’s prolific rushing attack and a receiver, hauling in 19 passes with five touchdowns. Nysewander joined the Gamecocks after spending three seasons at Ole Miss, where he served as Senior Analyst under head coach Lane Kiffin. During his time with the Rebels, the program appeared in three bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl in 2021, when Ole Miss posted a 10-win season. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Nysewander is a 2015 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned a degree in communication studies. As an H-Back and Tight End for the Crimson Tide, he was part of three National Championship teams and multiple SEC Championship squads under Nick Saban. Lane Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator during Nysewander’s time there (2014-16). Nicknamed “Highway 46” for his ability to create running lanes for backs like Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, Nysewander was known for his relentless work ethic and team-first mentality. After college, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent. Nysewander began his coaching career at Samford as the Bulldogs’ running backs coach before joining Kiffin’s staff at Florida Atlantic in 2017. He later followed Kiffin to Ole Miss, continuing his ascent in the coaching ranks. Nysewander’s combination of playing and coaching experience at the highest levels of college football has made him a valuable asset to the Gamecocks’ staff as they continue to build on their success.

Linebackers

Pat Kirkland – Special Teams Coordinator / Bandits Coach, Jacksonville State Pat Kirkland enters his second season as Jacksonville State’s special teams coordinator and Bandits coach under Rich Rodriguez. In 2023, his units excelled, with punter Jack Dawson earning honorable mention All-CUSA honors, averaging 42.3 yards per punt and placing 23 inside the 20-yard line. On defense, the Bandits group led Conference USA in sacks, contributing 39 sacks for 291 lost yards. In 2022, Kirkland’s first season, the Gamecocks finished 9-2 and claimed the ASUN Conference Championship with his Bandits unit leading the country in fumbles recovered. The special teams ranked in the top 10 nationally in net punting, kickoff returns, and blocked punts, with kicker Alen Karajic breaking school scoring records. Kirkland previously spent a decade as head coach at the University of Charleston (W.Va.), amassing a 70-41 record and leading the Golden Eagles to six runner-up finishes in the Mountain East Conference. His 2015 team went 10-1, earning a No. 15 national ranking and an NCAA Division II Playoff berth. Before Charleston, Kirkland worked at West Virginia under Rodriguez, coaching on both sides of the ball and serving as Director of Recruiting. His time at Glenville State and Muskingum University further solidified his reputation as a defensive strategist and player developer.

Wide Receivers

Blaine Stewart – Tight Ends Coach, West Virginia Stewart will return to West Virginia and it appears he may be working with the wide receivers. In his second year as West Virginia’s tight ends coach, Blaine Stewart has made an immediate impact. In 2023, tight end Kole Taylor earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors, leading the Mountaineers in receptions and tying for first in receiving touchdowns. Taylor became the first WVU tight end since 1991 to lead the team in receptions, recording 444 yards on 35 catches. Before joining WVU, Stewart spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including three as assistant wide receivers coach. He worked with Pro Bowl receivers Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Diontae Johnson, contributing to an AFC North title in 2020. A rising star in coaching, Stewart also served as a coaching assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff, developing talent like Chase Claypool, who led all NFL rookies in touchdown catches in 2020. A Morgantown native and former collegiate wide receiver, Stewart brings NFL experience, a history of player development, and a deep connection to the WVU program as the son of former head coach Bill Stewart.

Ryan Garrett – Offensive Assistant Coach, Jacksonville State Garrett is expected to join the West Virginia staff, though his role has not yet been determined but he may share the wide receiver duties with Stewart. Ryan Garrett joined Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State as an offensive assistant coach, continuing a relationship that began during their time at ULM in 2021. At ULM, Garrett served as a graduate assistant, helping the Warhawks achieve a four-win improvement and reestablish competitiveness in the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to ULM, Garrett was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at West Virginia State in 2020, though the season was cut short due to COVID-19. He began his coaching career at Ole Miss, working as a student assistant and later as an offensive graduate assistant under Rodriguez in 2019. That season, Ole Miss ranked third in the SEC in total offense, averaging 445.3 yards per game. Garrett brings experience across multiple levels of football, with a focus on offensive development and quarterback play.

Running Backs

Rod McDowell – Running Backs Coach, Jax State McDowell appears to be headed to Marshall to coach their running backs but that has not been officially announced. Rod McDowell joins Rich Rodriguez’s staff as the running backs coach after holding the same position at ULM in 2021. At ULM, McDowell improved a struggling running backs unit, increasing its average by more than 50 yards per game in his first season. Prior to ULM, McDowell served in offensive roles at Clemson, including as a graduate assistant in 2019 and in player development in 2020. During his time on staff, Clemson posted a 24-3 record, won back-to-back ACC Championships, and reached the College Football Playoff both years. As a player, McDowell was a standout running back at Clemson from 2010-13, rushing for 1,023 yards and earning All-ACC Third-Team honors as a senior.

Defensive Secondary

Keelon Brookins – Cornerbacks Coach, Louisiana Tech Keelon Brookins was named cornerbacks coach at Louisiana Tech on December 8, joining head coach Sonny Cumbie’s staff. Brookins previously coached alongside defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson at Northern Iowa (2018-21, 2023) and Kent State (2022). In 2023, Brookins’ defensive backs at UNI combined for seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 301 tackles, with Woo Governor earning First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors. At Kent State in 2022, he coached All-MAC defensive back Nico Bolden, who led the team with 103 tackles and ranked ninth nationally in solo tackles per game. During his first stint at Northern Iowa, Brookins helped develop nine all-conference defensive backs and contributed to three FCS Playoff appearances, including a 2019 trip to the quarterfinals. His defensive units consistently ranked among the nation’s best in interceptions, scoring defense, and defensive touchdowns. A former defensive back, Brookins played at Wisconsin before transferring to UNI, where he earned MVFC All-Newcomer honors in 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Wisconsin and a master’s degree from Northern Iowa.

Jeff Burris – Passing Game Coordinator / Safeties Coach, Louisiana Tech Jeff Burris, a first-round NFL Draft pick and former All-American safety at Notre Dame, returns to Louisiana Tech as the passing game coordinator and safeties coach for the 2024 season. Burris previously coached at Louisiana Tech from 2018-20, where he helped guide the Bulldogs to three consecutive bowl appearances and mentored standout defensive backs L’Jarius Sneed and Amik Robertson, both NFL Draft selections in 2020. Most recently, Burris spent three seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, where his cornerbacks were integral to the team’s success. In 2023, the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked 21st nationally in interceptions (13), and in 2021, his unit contributed to a Sun Belt Conference Championship and a defense that ranked 11th in scoring defense (18.5 points per game). Burris also brings three years of NFL coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins (2013-15), where he assisted a defensive backfield that finished sixth in passing defense in 2014 and developed Pro Bowl talents such as Brent Grimes. A 10-year NFL veteran, Burris played cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals, earning All-Rookie honors in 1994. He began his coaching career in 2007 and has since held roles at UMass, Northern Iowa, and Notre Dame, where he served as a defensive analyst.

Terry Jefferson – Cornerbacks Coach, Jacksonville State Terry Jefferson enters his second season on Rich Rodriguez’s staff at Jacksonville State as the cornerbacks coach. In 2023, Jefferson’s unit allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in Conference USA and ranked second in interceptions (16). He coached Derek Carter to a Second-Team All-Conference USA selection, with Carter leading the team and finishing third in the league with eight pass breakups. The Gamecocks finished 9-4, capping the season with a win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jefferson joined Jacksonville State after over three years at the University of Miami, where he worked with defensive backs and contributed to recruiting and football operations. As a player at Florida A&M, Jefferson was a three-time All-MEAC selection and an All-American, amassing 217 tackles and leading the Rattlers in interceptions in 2016 and 2017.

Brandon Napoleon – Safeties Coach, Jacksonville State Brandon Napoleon joins Rich Rodriguez’s Jacksonville State staff as safeties coach for the 2024 season. Napoleon spent 2023 at Rhode Island, where he coached a defensive backs unit that included CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and FCS Freshman All-American Syeed Gibbs, as well as All-CAA safety Brent Jackson. Before Rhode Island, Napoleon served as cornerbacks coach at Sacred Heart in 2022, where his unit ranked fourth nationally in FCS pass defense and featured All-NEC corner Arsheen Jiles. He has also held coaching roles at Buffalo, Kutztown, Geneva, Midwestern State, and Susquehanna, where he coached two-time All-American Daniel Shelton and helped the River Hawks to a 10-1 record in 2019. A native of Rahway, N.J., Napoleon began his playing career at West Virginia before finishing at Kansas Wesleyan, where he earned a degree in communications in 2018. His father, Eugene Napoleon, rushed for 1,001 yards in a three-year career with the Mountaineers from 1987-89. He was a member of WVU's 11-1 squad which fell to national champion Notre Dame in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl.

Ryan Walters – Former Head Coach, Purdue Ryan Walters is in his second season as Purdue’s head coach, becoming the 37th head coach in program history in December 2022. In his debut season, Purdue faced one of the nation’s toughest schedules but still tied for fourth in the Big Ten West, secured victories in rivalry games against Illinois and Indiana, and saw significant success in all phases of the game. The Boilermakers’ offense led the Big Ten in rushing during conference play, averaging 184.6 yards per game, and recorded their most rushing yards since 2012. On defense, Purdue posted 35 sacks—the third-most in program history—with standout freshman Dillon Thieneman earning All-American honors and Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognition. The special teams unit also excelled, averaging 24.2 yards per kickoff return, including a 98-yard touchdown by Tyrone Tracy Jr. Walters joined Purdue following two seasons as Illinois’ defensive coordinator, where he transformed the Illini defense into one of the nation’s best, ranking No. 1 in scoring defense and No. 2 in total defense in 2022. Prior to Illinois, Walters spent six seasons at Missouri, including three as defensive coordinator, overseeing top-ranked defenses in the SEC. His coaching career also includes stops at Memphis, Arizona, Oklahoma, and North Texas. During his stops at Memphis and Missouri, he worked with WVU's current athletic director Wren Baker. A former standout safety at Colorado (2004-08), Walters began his coaching career with the Buffaloes and earned his degree in history with dual majors in history and ethnic studies.

Football Operations and Support Staff While much of the focus remains on on-field coaching hires, building a strong football operations team and support staff is just as critical. This includes positions and roles like Director of Football Operations, analysts, and strength staff.