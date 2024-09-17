WVSports.com Player of the Week: TJ Jackson

In his first start for West Virginia, Jackson made an immediate impact, recording six tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Through three games, he has totaled seven tackles for loss and leads the team with 2.5 sacks. He also tops the Big 12 in TFLs and ranks third in sacks.

This week's WVSports.com Player of the Week is Mountaineer defensive lineman TJ Jackson .

Jackson's four TFLs were the most by a Mountaineer in a single game since 2018.

In the Pitt game, Jackson led all Mountaineer defenders with a 79.3 overall grade per Pro Football Focus.

Jackson is in his first year at West Virginia after transferring from Troy. In addition to being awarded our Player of the Week, he is also the WVSports.com and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

