Do bowl games matter?

In my opinion this isn’t even a question. Perhaps they have been devalued some over the years due to their prevalence and the trend of players electing not to participate in them but to me there is no doubt that bowl games definitely do matter. They matter on the final record and they matter for off-season momentum. If they didn’t matter what is the point of celebrating bowl victories in the past and pointing to those as points of pride?