How different does it feel around the program right now? Have the players noticed a change?



No question on the second part of the question. How do I know? Players have addressed this topic when asked about the differences between the two staffs all the way down to the practice habits. The one thing that has stuck out from the minute that Neal Brown and his coaches arrived in Morgantown is the organization and attention to detail in every single aspect of it all. Everything seems to be part of a plan even the periods in practice which keep players engaged and always moving.