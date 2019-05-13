WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Now that Sags seems to be gone, are we going to recruit any more bigs for 2019?

West Virginia would have three true bigs if Konate is gone, along with several that could play the four if necessary. That isn’t ideal but it also isn’t dire either with a front line of Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Logan Routt to share the minutes. Think about it, West Virginia essentially played with three bigs for this entire season and the year before there was three again with Konate, Maciej Bender and Logan Routt.