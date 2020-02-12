News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 21:18:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Kansas Postgame

Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
Staff Writer
@PatrickKotnik

Watch as West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and players react to the team's 58-49 home loss to No. 3 Kansas Wednesday night.

West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins

West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore guard Jordan McCabe

West Virginia Mountaineers freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe

West Virginia Mountaineers senior guard Jermaine Haley

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}