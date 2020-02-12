WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Kansas Postgame
Watch as West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and players react to the team's 58-49 home loss to No. 3 Kansas Wednesday night.
West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins
West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore guard Jordan McCabe
West Virginia Mountaineers freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe
West Virginia Mountaineers senior guard Jermaine Haley
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook