News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 16:54:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Kansas State Postgame

Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
Staff Writer
@PatrickKotnik

Watch as West Virginia Mountaineers head basketball coach Bob Huggins and players share their reactions to the team's 66-57 home win over Kansas State.

West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins

West Virginia Mountaineers sophomore forward Derek Culver

West Virginia Mountaineers senior guard Chase Harler

West Virginia Mountaineers freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}