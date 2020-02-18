WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Oklahoma State Postgame
Watch as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, junior Taz Sherman and freshman Miles McBride share their reactions to Tuesday night's 65-47 win for the Mountaineers over Oklahoma State on WVSports.com TV.
West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins
West Virginia Mountaineers junior guard Taz Sherman
West Virginia Mountaineers freshman guard Miles McBride
