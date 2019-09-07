Head coach Neal Brown, Offensive coordinator Matt Moore, defensive coordinator Vic Koenning defensive lineman Reese Donahue and offensive lineman Josh Sills (in order) all discuss what unfolded in the defeat.

WVSports.com brings you post game video from the West Virginia 38-7 loss to Missouri.

