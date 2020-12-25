WVSports - WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 12/24/2020
|Position
|True Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (3)
|
Garrett Greene
Will Crowder
|
|
|
Jarret Doege
|
|
RB (6)
|
Justin Johnson
Jaylen Anderson
A'Varius Sparrow
|
Tony Mathis
|
|
Leddie Brown
Alec Sinkfield
|
|
S-Back (0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
WR (12)
|
Reese Smith
Sam Brown
Devell Washington
Kaden Prather
|
|
Sam James
Bryce Wheaton
Ali Jennings
Winston Wright
Randy Fields
|
Sean Ryan
Isaiah Esdale
|
|
TE (5)
|
Charles Finley
Treylan Davis
Victor Wikstrom
|
|
Mike O'Laughlin
T.J. Banks
|
|
|
OL (14)
|
Wyatt Milum
Chris Mayo
Zach Frazier
Jordan White
Tomas Rimac
|
Brandon Yates
Parker Moorer
Donavan Beaver
Ja'Quay Hubbard
|
Briason Mays
James Gmiter
Blaine Scott
|
John Hughes
Tairiq Stewart
|
|
DE (8)
|
Akheem Mesidor
Sean Martin
Brayden Dudley
Hammond Russell
|
|
Tavis Lee
|
Dante Stills
Taijh Alston
|
Jeffery Pooler
|
DT (3)
|
Edward Vesterinen
|
Jalen Thornton
|
Jordan Jefferson
|
|
|
LB/BANDIT (12)
|
Taurus Simmons
Lanell Carr
Eddie Watkins
James Thomas
Ja'Corey Hammett
|
Jared Bartlett
|
|
Vandarius Cowan
Josh Chandler
Exree Loe
Jake Abbott
|
Dylan Tonkery
Charlie Benton
|
S/SPEAR (13)
|
Aubrey Burks
Davis Mallinger
Saint McLeod
Jairo Faverus
|
|
Tykee Smith
Kerry Martin
|
Noah Guzman
Jackie Matthews
|
Sean Mahone
Scottie Young
Alonzo Addae
Jacob Long
|
CB (5)
|
Daryl Porter
David Okoli
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
|
Nicktroy Fortune
|
Dreshun Miller
|
|
K/LS (3)
|
|
Kolton McGhee
|
|
|
Evan Staley
Kyle Poland
|
Class Total:
|
34
|
8
|
15
|
16
|
9
|
Grant Total:
|
82/85
