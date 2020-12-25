 WVSports - WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-25 10:56:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 12/24/2020


WVSports.com 2020 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (3)

Garrett Greene


Will Crowder



Jarret Doege


RB (6)

Justin Johnson


Jaylen Anderson


A'Varius Sparrow

Tony Mathis


Leddie Brown


Alec Sinkfield


S-Back (0)






WR (12)

Reese Smith


Sam Brown


Devell Washington


Kaden Prather


Sam James


Bryce Wheaton


Ali Jennings


Winston Wright


Randy Fields

Sean Ryan


Isaiah Esdale


TE (5)

Charles Finley


Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom


Mike O'Laughlin


T.J. Banks



OL (14)

Wyatt Milum


Chris Mayo


Zach Frazier


Jordan White


Tomas Rimac

Brandon Yates


Parker Moorer


Donavan Beaver


Ja'Quay Hubbard

Briason Mays


James Gmiter


Blaine Scott

John Hughes


Tairiq Stewart


DE (8)

Akheem Mesidor


Sean Martin


Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell


Tavis Lee

Dante Stills


Taijh Alston

Jeffery Pooler

DT (3)

Edward Vesterinen

Jalen Thornton

Jordan Jefferson



LB/BANDIT (12)

Taurus Simmons


Lanell Carr


Eddie Watkins


James Thomas


Ja'Corey Hammett

Jared Bartlett


Vandarius Cowan


Josh Chandler


Exree Loe


Jake Abbott

Dylan Tonkery


Charlie Benton

S/SPEAR (13)

Aubrey Burks


Davis Mallinger


Saint McLeod


Jairo Faverus


Tykee Smith


Kerry Martin

Noah Guzman


Jackie Matthews

Sean Mahone


Scottie Young


Alonzo Addae


Jacob Long

CB (5)

Daryl Porter


David Okoli


Andrew Wilson-Lamp




Nicktroy Fortune

Dreshun Miller


K/LS (3)


Kolton McGhee



Evan Staley


Kyle Poland

Class Total:

34

8

15

16

9

Grant Total:

82/85
*= Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}