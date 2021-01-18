WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Transfer QB....more than one a possibility?

Given the fact that West Virginia only has five scholarships remaining and plenty of other needs to fill across both sides of the ball, it would surprise me if there is more than one. And if we’re being honest, even one isn’t a sure thing depending on how the position shakes out during the spring.

I think you take a transfer quarterback if you believe they can help you and the right one comes along but you don’t do it just to do it. There are too many other needs namely at wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker, the defensive secondary and even the offensive line despite the transfer of Doug Nester into the program.