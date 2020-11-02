WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

When NB was first hired I believe it was said that he was more disciplined and detailed then the old regime. Now we’re hearing that the team is becoming somewhat undisciplined, at least on the field. Are we beginning to see an undisciplined team both on-field and off-field?

This has been the biggest surprise to me this season as the Mountaineers are averaging just over 81 yards per game in this department and many of those have proved very costly. I would be much more concerned if this was a long term issue, but last year West Virginia only averaged 48 yards per game in yellow flags so I think there are some logical reasons for this.