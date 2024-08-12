PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag

Keenan Cummings
WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.

Johnny Williams... Is the excitement over him a size thing, a natural talent thing, or a quick to learn type thing?

For one he is simply massive on the offensive line at 6-foot-7, 315-pounds and has really made a commitment in the weight room to change his body and put himself in a better position to contribute. He is likely going to be a piece of the puzzle this year, but his potential is what is exciting moving forward. West Virginia doesn’t have a lot of players on the roster who simply bring what he can bring to the table. He is going to be in the mix at the tackle spots and has the ability to play either of them but next year he could be a prime candidate to take one of those spots over if he continues to progress the way it can.

How would you rate overall skill position potential on offense related to the WVU teams in the last 15 years (since 2008-2009?)

I think the 2018 team has a real argument there to be one of the best and we’re forgetting the 2012 team as well from a pure offensive standpoint despite the overall disappointing results on the field. But this team definitely has all the makings to be the best since Neal Brown took over the program in 2019. If redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene can take the necessary steps with his accuracy on offense he is already a dynamic playmaker who is surrounded by a lot of talented pieces.

West Virginia has a strong one-two punch with CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White in the backfield, while the wide receivers have size and skill and should take a step forward after a promising season last year. Looking down that list there is a nice mix between Traylon Ray, Hudson Clement, Jaden Bray, Justin Robinson, Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher, Ric’Darious Farmer and more. Then at tight end, Kole Taylor led the team in receptions last year and returns while there is depth behind him with both blocking and potential pass-catching options.

The word you hit on was potential and I think there is a lot with this group but they’re going to need to prove it. This team proved that they could run the football last year but will need to do it again up front with some changes to the personnel and if they can effectively win throwing the football this becomes a dangerous group that could compare favorably to some of the better offenses of the last decade.

Is there going to be more involvement with the tight ends?

I think they definitely want to continue to expand on what they are doing but the position was already a major part of what the Mountaineers were doing a season ago. Kole Taylor led West Virginia in receptions, which hasn’t happened since the early 1990s while the position played well over 1,000 snaps. I think you see West Virginia try to utilize even more two-tight-end sets and there is the possibility that Gregory Genross could be in the mix as another big-bodied pass-catching option in the red zone, too. West Virginia has invested in the position so it definitely isn’t going away and the way they can effectively use that spot has been key not only with what they’ve done in the pass game but especially when it comes to the run game as well.

ShaDon Brown implied Rodney Gallagher was possibly going to be used some on D. What does he add that we don’t already have from our returning defenders and transfers?

Gallagher played some there in the spring, but I think if it’s going to stick it will be for a limited package where he can get on the field and flash his skill set. He is a quick athlete who could potentially play a role if the Mountaineers need it, but I fully expect you will see the bulk of his snaps on offense. Gallagher was told that he could possibly play on both sides of the ball when he was recruited, and the spring was a trial for that but I would be surprised if it is any type of major role given the fact there is real depth there this season.

Does Williams or Bausley eventually overtake Malone at OT? Will the younger OLs get any meaningful snaps this year?

It’s certainly possible that Bausley makes a run at the position, but I do believe at the start of the year that you’re going to see Nick Malone out there with the first group. Malone has gotten better and better over the course of his career and has the trust of his teammates. Williams is only a redshirt freshman and Bausley is just a redshirt sophomore so there is plenty of time there, but it is going to depend on competition.

As for the younger linemen, both of those are going to play as well as Nick Krahe and Sully Weidman in that second group on the offensive line. The backup center would be Landen Livingston, and he has made a lot of improvement to put himself in a good spot to provide some snaps if need be.

How much does Robinson, Bray and Genross help passing productivity?

The biggest benefit that each of those will provide is the fact that they are longer outside wide receivers that can win in contested catch situations. West Virginia had some players that made impacts last season, but each of those has more size and can win in those tight-knit areas in the red zone. Now, they will need to prove it but all indications are that adding them to the wide receiver room is just going to open up more for Garrett Greene and the offense when things get tough in the score area of the field.

You’re Penn State’s DC. Who is a skill player on the two deep that is going to keep you up at night?

For me, it would be Jahiem White. Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands but he could be moved around and played in different spots given his knack for catching the football. He also can be used in two-back situations where he can do a number of things both running or catching the football. White averaged 7.7 yards per carry last season and is a dynamic athlete that is truly somebody the defense has to find each snap.

