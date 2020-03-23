WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

It seems WVU had several of their “Junior Days” early before the dead period was imposed. Other schools were targeting a March/April window. Any advantage for the good guys on how the timing of the dead period played out?

Colleges won’t be able to host visitors until at least April 15 so what does that mean for West Virginia and the impact it could have on the 2021 recruiting class?

Well, you can effectively eliminate any visit opportunity for prospects to college campuses which can be both a bad or good thing depending on how you look at it. Bad in the obvious sense that you can’t get prospects on campus but good that competitors won’t be able to do the same.

That is especially true for prospects that have visited West Virginia multiple times already in order to see the campus and develop a strong bond with the coaching staff. The Mountaineers have hosted six junior day events from December until the most recent March 7 and that doesn’t include game trips or camps.