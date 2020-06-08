WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Who logs the most time at the OT and C spots this season?

I think the center spot is Chase Behrndt’s to lose after he closed the season at that spot last season. That would be an upset if he isn’t the starter or at worst the front runner, with possibly redshirt sophomore Briason Mays getting a crack there as well once the dust settles. The safe money in the middle of the line will be one of those two, although I tend to believe Behrndt will be the choice.

Tackle is where it gets interesting in a hurry because I think it’s abundantly clear that if the West Virginia coaches get their way they aren’t done filling out the roster there. The Mountaineers are still targeting offensive tackles on the recruiting trail and the right graduate transfer could certainly change things regarding who earns the starting spot. But for now, let’s look at what’s on the current roster.