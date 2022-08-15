WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Has a #1 emerged yet? If not, how much longer?

Even if it isn’t announced for a while, the way that the reps are dictated tend to lean to the players that separate themselves in position battles. That is going to be no different at quarterback where the most qualified and best option is going to wrestle away the most snaps even before a decision is announced. Is there a chance this could end up shocking everybody involved? Sure, but the expectation both inside and outside of the program is that JT Daniels is going to be tabbed the starter.