How to you rate the transfers in to the program this year versus the previous few years?

One area that I think West Virginia has exceled since Dana Holgorsen was the head coach is filling holes on the roster with transfers. That has been no different under Neal Brown as the program has really utilized the transfer portal to its advantage to address needs up and down the roster.

Last year’s crop was a good one with QB Jarret Doege (Bowling Green), QB Austin Kendall (Oklahoma), WR George Campbell (Florida State), WR Sean Ryan (Temple), DB Alonzo Addae (New Hampshire), DL Reuben Jones (Michigan) and P Josh Growden (LSU) but this year’s has a chance to be even better. The crop last year had some real impact players, but only one of those in Doege was the starter at his school prior to leaving to see what they could do in Morgantown. The book isn’t closed on some of those, however, so it’s hard to know how things will look by the time the dust settles.