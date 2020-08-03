WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Now that Coach Koenning’s status has been resolved, how do you think this situation has impacted our short- and long-term recruiting?

It’s an interesting question and one that clearly had some fallout on the negative side, at least in the short term. West Virginia lost one transfer in North Carolina State defensive end Joseph Boletepeli to Maryland after he had previously announced a commitment to the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-4, 263-pounder, had selected the Mountaineers just shortly prior to what unfolded between Koenning and safety Kerry Martin and while you can’t say for sure, it isn’t hard to guess what helped him change directions in his recruitment at the last minute. While an unfortunate loss, those things happen.