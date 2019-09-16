WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Does CB Miller have a red shirt available as it would appear he’s not playing this season?

The good news is that if Miller does have to miss substantial time he does have a redshirt year in his pocket after transferring from the junior college level. That could be key considering he missed essentially all of fall camp and already three games in the year with what could best be described as a leg injury. He was spotted with a brace on his knee during camp and crutches on the sideline so at this stage it’s anybody’s guess when or if he will return this year.

I do think it was telling that when I asked Jahmile Addae about his cornerback rotation he mentioned backups Nicktroy Fortune and Tae Mayo but Miller was not one of the players he discussed. Could it have been an oversight? Sure, but it’s starting to feel more and more that Miller isn’t going to be suiting up anytime in the near future.