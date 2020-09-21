WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Would like an assessment on the corners if possible?

It wasn’t the greatest game to really get a read at the position because Eastern Kentucky only completed a total of nine passes against the Mountaineers. Out of those nine, the cornerbacks allowed three of the receptions for a total of 46 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the group allowed only three of the seven total passes thrown their way to be caught. The group just wasn’t challenged much in the air and wasn’t needed as much in run support either with only two total tackles.