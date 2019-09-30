News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 9-30

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has started the season 3-1.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has started the season 3-1.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.


Do you adjust your projected wins after a 3-1 start?

If you want the truth, not at all. I expected West Virginia to be 3-1 after the first four games and really thought it would turn out as it did. I’ll admit my confidence was a little shaken after the performance at Missouri and turned my prediction from a win to a loss at home against North Carolina State but coming into the year I felt that was a game that the Mountaineers would win. Now, comes the question that made me look at this as a 5.5 over/under on wins for this season and that is where do the rest come from?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}