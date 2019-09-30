WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Do you adjust your projected wins after a 3-1 start?

If you want the truth, not at all. I expected West Virginia to be 3-1 after the first four games and really thought it would turn out as it did. I’ll admit my confidence was a little shaken after the performance at Missouri and turned my prediction from a win to a loss at home against North Carolina State but coming into the year I felt that was a game that the Mountaineers would win. Now, comes the question that made me look at this as a 5.5 over/under on wins for this season and that is where do the rest come from?