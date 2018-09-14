2018-19 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location TV Time

Sat Nov. 3 Alderson Broaddus (exhibition) Morgantown

Fri Nov. 9 Buffalo Morgantown

Thurs Nov. 15 vs. Monmouth % Conway, S.C. ESPNU

7 p.m. Fri Nov. 16 vs. Western Kentucky or Valparaiso % Conway, S.C. ESPNU

6:30/9 p.m. Sun Nov. 18 Myrtle Beach Invitational % Conway, S.C. ESPN2/ESPNU

Sat Nov. 24 Valparaiso ^ Morgantown

Wed Nov. 28 Rider Morgantown

Sat Dec. 1 Youngstown State Morgantown

Tues Dec. 4 vs. Florida & New York, N.Y. ESPN

9 p.m. Sat Dec. 8 Pitt Morgantown

Sun Dec. 16 vs. Rhode Island $ Uncasville, Conn. 1 p.m.

Sat Dec. 22 Jacksonville State Morgantown

Sun Dec. 30 Lehigh Morgantown

Wed Jan. 2 Texas Tech * Morgantown ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m. Sat Jan. 5 at Texas * Austin, Texas ESPN2

9 p.m. Wed Jan. 9 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan. ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m. Sat Jan. 12 Oklahoma State * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Noon Tues Jan. 15 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m. Sat Jan. 19 Kansas * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2

2/4/6 p.m. Mon Jan. 21 Baylor * Morgantown ESPN/ESPNU

9 p.m. Sat Jan. 26 at Tennessee # Knoxville, Tenn.

Wed Jan. 30 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m. Sat Feb. 2 Oklahoma * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Noon Mon Feb. 4 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas ESPN/ESPN2

9 p.m. Sat Feb. 9 Texas * Morgantown ESPN2/ESPNU

8 p.m. Sat Feb. 16 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. ESPN/ESPN2

4/6/8 p.m. Mon Feb. 18 Kansas State * Morgantown ESPN/ESPNU

9 p.m. Sat Feb. 23 at Baylor * Waco, Texas ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

2 p.m. Tues Feb. 26 TCU * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m. Sat Mar. 2 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

2 p.m. Wed Mar. 6 Iowa State * Morgantown ESPN2/ESPNU

7 p.m. Sat Mar. 9 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla. ESPN/ESPN2/

4 p.m. ESPNews Wed- Sat Mar. 13-16 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU



% Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, S.C. (West Virginia, Monmouth, Western Kentucky, Valparaiso, Wake Forest, Saint Joseph’s, UCF and Cal State Fullerton)

^ Non-bracketed game of Myrtle Beach Invitational & Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden

$ Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase presented by Citi, Mohegan Sun Arena

# SEC/Big 12 Challenge

* Big 12 Conference Game

-ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE FOR TELEVISION





Now with the schedule released, WVSports.com breaks down some of the items that stood out on the initial release and what we observed for the 2018-19 West Virginia slate.