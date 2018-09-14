WVU 2018-19 basketball schedule analysis and observations
2018-19 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule
Day Date Opponent Location TV Time
Sat Nov. 3 Alderson Broaddus (exhibition) Morgantown
Fri Nov. 9 Buffalo Morgantown
Thurs Nov. 15 vs. Monmouth % Conway, S.C. ESPNU
7 p.m. Fri Nov. 16 vs. Western Kentucky or Valparaiso % Conway, S.C. ESPNU
6:30/9 p.m. Sun Nov. 18 Myrtle Beach Invitational % Conway, S.C. ESPN2/ESPNU
Sat Nov. 24 Valparaiso ^ Morgantown
Wed Nov. 28 Rider Morgantown
Sat Dec. 1 Youngstown State Morgantown
Tues Dec. 4 vs. Florida & New York, N.Y. ESPN
9 p.m. Sat Dec. 8 Pitt Morgantown
Sun Dec. 16 vs. Rhode Island $ Uncasville, Conn. 1 p.m.
Sat Dec. 22 Jacksonville State Morgantown
Sun Dec. 30 Lehigh Morgantown
Wed Jan. 2 Texas Tech * Morgantown ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Sat Jan. 5 at Texas * Austin, Texas ESPN2
9 p.m. Wed Jan. 9 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan. ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Sat Jan. 12 Oklahoma State * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Noon Tues Jan. 15 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Sat Jan. 19 Kansas * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2
2/4/6 p.m. Mon Jan. 21 Baylor * Morgantown ESPN/ESPNU
9 p.m. Sat Jan. 26 at Tennessee # Knoxville, Tenn.
Wed Jan. 30 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Sat Feb. 2 Oklahoma * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Noon Mon Feb. 4 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas ESPN/ESPN2
9 p.m. Sat Feb. 9 Texas * Morgantown ESPN2/ESPNU
8 p.m. Sat Feb. 16 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. ESPN/ESPN2
4/6/8 p.m. Mon Feb. 18 Kansas State * Morgantown ESPN/ESPNU
9 p.m. Sat Feb. 23 at Baylor * Waco, Texas ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
2 p.m. Tues Feb. 26 TCU * Morgantown ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Sat Mar. 2 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
2 p.m. Wed Mar. 6 Iowa State * Morgantown ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Sat Mar. 9 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla. ESPN/ESPN2/
4 p.m. ESPNews Wed- Sat Mar. 13-16 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
% Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, S.C. (West Virginia, Monmouth, Western Kentucky, Valparaiso, Wake Forest, Saint Joseph’s, UCF and Cal State Fullerton)
^ Non-bracketed game of Myrtle Beach Invitational & Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden
$ Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase presented by Citi, Mohegan Sun Arena
# SEC/Big 12 Challenge
* Big 12 Conference Game
-ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE FOR TELEVISION
Now with the schedule released, WVSports.com breaks down some of the items that stood out on the initial release and what we observed for the 2018-19 West Virginia slate.
