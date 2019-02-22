SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced today that WVU and Alabama will play a home-and-home football series beginning in 2026.

The first game will be played in Morgantown on Sept. 5, 2026, and the second game will be played in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 4, 2027.

"I would like to thank Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne for his help in putting together this SEC/Big 12 home-and-home matchup," Lyons said. "With its great tradition and history, it will be exciting to host the Crimson Tide in Morgantown, and it will provide our fans with a great trip to visit Tuscaloosa the following season. Our non-conference football scheduling and the quality of opponents we are playing continue to be second to none."

The two schools have played once before, with the Crimson Tide winning the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Aug. 30.

West Virginia has faced teams from the Southeastern Conference 53 times, and holds a 26-25-2 advantage, including a 40-14 win over Tennessee in Charlotte on Sept. 2, 2018.

The Mountaineers open the Neal Brown era and the 2019 season with a Aug. 31 home date against James Madison. Fans can place season ticket deposits for the 2019 campaign on WVUGAME.com.