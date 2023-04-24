The Mountaineers have fought their way back into the top 25.

Following an undefeated week, West Virginia (29-11, 8-4 Big 12) made a return to Perfect Game USA's Top 25 poll on Monday, securing the No. 23 spot.

Additionally, West Virginia came in at No. 18 in the NCAA's Top 25 poll and No. 17 in the Baseball America poll.

In the last week, the Mountaineers beat Pitt at PNC Park and went on to sweep TCU at home over the weekend. The team outscored their opponents by a total of 19 runs.

West Virginia is currently in first place in the Big 12 Conference.