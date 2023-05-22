West Virginia's baseball team (39-16, 15-9 Big 12) tumbled in the top 25 polls after dropping all three games in this past weekend's series with the Texas Longhorns.

The Mountaineers dropped in all six primary polls but remained in each.

West Virginia will get the postseason started against No. 6-seeded Texas Tech (37-19, 12-12 Big 12) this Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The first pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will televise each of the Big 12 tournament games.

D1Baseball.com currently has WVU projected as a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, traveling to Charlottesville, Va. Those projections have the Mountaineers facing three-seed Iowa in game one and with a victory they would face the winner of top-seed Virginia and Pennsylvania.