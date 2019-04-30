SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

No. 17 West Virginia (27-15) completed the season-sweep of Marshall (23-21) with a 2-0 win over the Thundering Herd Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers were guided to victory by a stellar pitching performance from junior left-handed pitcher Nick Snyder, who came one out away from a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters.

West Virginia and Marshall went scoreless through the first two innings of the game. After Snyder allowed a walk but got out of the top of the third with his fifth strikeout of the game, Darius Hill got the Mountaineers on the board first with a two-out, RBI single during the bottom half of the inning.

The hit scored Brandon White from second base, who got on base during the inning with a two-out double.

Snyder would strike out two more during the top half of the fourth inning which then gave him seven on the night. The Mountaineers were able to get two runners on base after a pair of walks, but were unable to capitalize as the score remained 1-0 in favor of West Virginia.

After another 1-2-3 inning from Snyder to start off the fifth inning, the Mountaineers extended their lead to 2-0 during the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-out, RBI single from Ivan Gonzalez, scoring Hill from second base.

Prior to that, Hill got on base with a two-out double and Marques Inman was walked after that.

Snyder continued his dominance by striking out the side in the sixth inning, giving him 11 strikeouts on the night--a new career-high. He then added two more strikeouts during the top of the seventh to help maintain West Virginia’s two-run lead.

West Virginia was unable to add to its lead during the seventh which brought Snyder back on the mound in the eighth. He responded by striking out two more Marshall batters to bring his strikeout total to 15 on the night--again holding Marshall hitless.

In the ninth, Snyder gave up his only hit of the night with two outs in the inning, but retired the next batter to give West Virginia the win.

The Mountaineers will host TCU for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.