Greene, 6-foot, 175-pounds, played in two baseball games Saturday in Pensacola and made the trip down for the camp Sunday arriving a little late during the registration process. That was about the only thing that had gone wrong for him over the course of the day.

That was certainly the case when it comes to the performance of West Virginia quarterback commitment Garrett Greene at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Tampa over the weekend.

“I didn’t even think he was there and all the sudden there was this kid that was throwing these deep passes with touch. I didn’t know who he was at first,” said Southeast Analyst Rob Cassidy.



The Tallahassee Chiles product put on a show displaying his trademark quick release with the ball jumping off his hands in the short to intermediate levels while also touch on the deep ball. He was consistently the best signal caller in attendance from start to finish and left with the quarterback MVP.

It was a runaway decision according to the Rivals.com analyst who handles the region.

“He won that MVP by so much. He was the best quarterback there and it wasn’t close,” he said.

Greene never lacks confidence on the field and that showed as he took the opportunity to compete against the other quarterbacks at the camp with no hesitation.

“I always go into it thinking I’m the best player out there. Sometimes that’s not the case but I felt like I definitely put on a show this weekend,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect believes that he showcased everything he can bring to the table at the quarterback spot at the next level. Some of which might not have not known about him beforehand.

And all of that was on top of playing a pair of baseball games the day before.

“I think I showed Mountaineer nation that I can throw the deep ball, I can throw any route you want me to throw. Touch ball, deep ball, intermediate ball. Any route that I need to throw I can make and make it on time with an accurate pass,” Greene said.

Cassidy believes that once the next rankings cycle comes around, there could be a chance for Greene to see a bump over his current 5.7 mark after what he displayed on the field.

“I think he’ll challenge for it. The film is good but I didn’t realize it was like that,” the analysts admitted. “The touch that he has on the deep ball, that’s not really on the film. That surprised me. I was impressed, I was surprised – I was blown away quite frankly.”

Greene also is a natural fit for what West Virginia wants to do on the offensive side of the ball and Cassidy doesn’t see him experiencing any issues fitting into the scheme in Morgantown.

“He can make all the throws he needs to make at West Virginia – he’s tall enough to play there. He’s got the perfect game for the Big 12 because he gets the ball out quickly,” he said. “He’s throwing 30-40-yards with touch and he has a chance to be a special quarterback.”

The Florida native now waits to see if his name will be called as a potential participant in the Rivals.com Five Star Challenge, which selects a number of quarterbacks from camp stops to allow them to compete against one another in a multi-day camp setting.

“That would be awesome to get the opportunity to go spend it up there. I’ve seen videos of it for years and just to have the opportunity to be a part of that would be awesome,” Greene said.

Greene remains just as excited about his commitment to the Mountaineers and doesn’t plan on visiting any other schools outside multiple trips to Morgantown in the future. He will enroll in Morgantown in January in order to kick start his college career but in the meantime will focus on his poise in the pocket.

“To go to a program like that and to play for coach (Neal) Brown is obviously such a blessing,” he said.