West Virginia struggled defensively in their first two losses, but are looking to build upon last week's successful outing tonight at Virginia Tech.

Defense has proven to be the sore spot so far this season for the Mountaineers, as they’ve allowed an average of 46.5 points and 401.5 yards across both losses.

The early loss of Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Preseason First Team veteran cornerback Charles Wood in the season opener versus Pitt can be looked at as a key detriment to the defense, as noted by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley earlier this week, but this is a group that preaches looking forward.

“It’s really just moving on. I don’t really want to worry about it too much because if you worry about it too much then it’s gonna affect me. I just kind of try to keep the negative energy away and it’s all positive,” said star defensive lineman Dante Stills.

Last week’s win against Towson was a step in the right direction for the West Virginia squad, as they kept the Tigers below 100 yards in both passing and rushing. Towson’s sole score came via punt return. West Virginia also collected its first forced turnover of the season, on a fumble recovery late in the game.

Despite the encouraging performance, the Mountaineers know they have to stay consistent going forward.

“One win doesn’t make me feel any better about how we performed a couple weeks ago,” said Coach Lesley. “It's been the difference in both of our losses, not making those plays. We’ve got to get more balls on the ground, we have to get our hands on more footballs in the air. Some scenarios we have to be a little more aggressive. Whether that’s down or distance or recognizing the formation, set. We do, we have to create more.”

Tonight's game will be the perfect opportunity for the Mountaineer defense to show just how well it can perform in high intensity situations. The matchup, which head coach Neal Brown deemed, “very important to our fan base”, is sold out and expected to be reminiscent of the high energized Backyard Brawl, if not more intense.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere down in Blacksburg without a doubt. It’s one of the best places to play college football,” said Coach Brown.

Tonight, the West Virginia team will be looking to defend more than their endzone, with the Black Diamond Trophy at stake as well.