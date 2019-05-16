West Virginia is developing a plan for how official visits will work under new head coach Neal Brown.

But first let’s discuss the differences in visits. An official visit is a trip that is paid for by the school affording prospects 48-hours on campus that is typically structured from the top down providing recruits a look at all aspects of the program.

Those visits can be taken in the spring from April to mid-June and then again in the fall and winter once the senior season of a prospect has begun. Each prospect can only take five during their recruitment and only one to a school.