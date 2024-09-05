West Virginia football announced their uniform combination for their upcoming game on Saturday against UAlbany.

Their week two combination will feature them wearing a gold helmet, gold jerseys, and gold pants as it is WVU’s ‘Gold Rush’ game.

WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.

The Mountaineers and Great Danes are playing each other for the first time.

WVU is coming off a 34-12 loss to No. 8 Penn State in week one, while UAlbany is coming off a 27-21 win over LIU.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN+.