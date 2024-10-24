WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Arizona Game

West Virginia unveiled the uniform combination they plan to wear this weekend when they face Arizona on Saturday.

Their combination will feature them wearing white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

So far this season, WVU has worn white helmets twice times, white jerseys twice times, and white pants, once this season.

The Mountaineers are coming into Saturday's matchup having lost their last two games. Arizona is coming in having lost their last three games.

This is the first-ever meeting between WVU and Arizona. The all-white look is the fifth-most worn combination and WVU is 11-19 in that combination, according to WVUniforms304.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 7:00 on Saturday and the game will be televised on FS1.