West Virginia football heads north on Saturday to take on rival Pitt in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing a white helmet, white jerseys, and blue pants.

The Mountaineers enter the game 1-1 on the year rolling to a win over Albany last week. The Panthers are 2-0 beating Cincinnati on the road in comeback fashion last week.

In week one, WVU wore blue helmets, gold jerseys, blue pants, and then in week two they wore all gold.

West Virginia and Pitt have split the last two games they played since the series resumed in 2022, with the Mountaineers winning last year's game 17-6.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Per WVU Uniforms: WVU is 5-2 in this combo and it’s the 13th most-worn combo in WVU history.