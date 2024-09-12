PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football heads north on Saturday to take on rival Pitt in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing a white helmet, white jerseys, and blue pants.

The Mountaineers enter the game 1-1 on the year rolling to a win over Albany last week. The Panthers are 2-0 beating Cincinnati on the road in comeback fashion last week.

In week one, WVU wore blue helmets, gold jerseys, blue pants, and then in week two they wore all gold.

West Virginia and Pitt have split the last two games they played since the series resumed in 2022, with the Mountaineers winning last year's game 17-6.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Per WVU Uniforms: WVU is 5-2 in this combo and it’s the 13th most-worn combo in WVU history.

