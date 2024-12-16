WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis

West Virginia unveiled the uniform combination they plan to wear this Tuesday when they face No. 25 Memphis in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Their combination will feature them wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants.

So far this season, WVU has worn gold helmets twice, blue jerseys four times, and blue pants four times.

According to @WVUniforms304 on X, this is the fifth time West Virginia is wearing this combination and they are 1-3 all-time when wearing it. The last time they wore this combination was in 2022 against Kansas State.

Memphis' uniforms feature them wearing all-white uniforms with white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

The Mountaineers are coming into Tuesday's matchup coming off a loss to Texas Tech in their regular-season finale. This is the first-ever meeting between WVU and Memphis.

Kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.