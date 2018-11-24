SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia understood that St. Joe’s was going to use some zone looks.

That meant shots could be there.

So with the injury to point guard Beetle Bolden, the rotation was one man short and that opened the possibility for some minutes for somebody that could knock those down.

Freshman Emmitt Matthews had seen a total of four minutes to that point in the Monmouth game and attempted only a single shot but he had been doing something that caught the attention of Huggins. The wing was simply doing what he could do on the basketball floor.

Sure, it seems easy enough but is one of the biggest challenges for most newcomers.

“The best thing about Emmitt is he doesn’t do a bunch of stuff he can’t do. He kind to satays with what he can do and that’s hard coming from high school,” Huggins said. “A lot of these guys were able to do very much what they wanted to do in high school.”

But this isn’t high school anymore and Huggins played off that to give Matthews a message.

“I told him the other day Dorothy this isn’t Kansas anymore,” Huggins said.

Or Washington in the case of Matthews, but his willingness to stick to what he is effective at is what got him on the floor in meaningful minutes. A total of 12, with 10 of those coming in the first half.

In that time, Matthews hit 2-4 shots from the field for his first career points including an and-one. It was a glimpse to what both Huggins and recruiting analysts saw that made Matthews one of the fastest rising prospects in his class during his senior year.

An athletic wing that has the ability to score off the bounce and create mismatches. He’s not there yet at this level, but he isn’t supposed to be.

However, he could remain on the floor as well as he continues to do exactly what he can for the time being instead of instead what he can’t.

It’s certain got his coach to notice.

“He’s going to be a really good player. And he may even be a really good player this year,” Huggins said. “He’s a great kid that works really hard.”