WVU has options, flexibility when it comes to filling 2019 slots
West Virginia technically has six scholarships remaining in the 2019 class and when it comes to filling them the Mountaineers are open to being flexible in how it’s accomplished.
That has already been on display when the coaching staff brought in Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall to fill a need there with a college-seasoned player that could step in and compete immediately for the open job.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news