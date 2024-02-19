--West Virginia head coach Josh Eilert said they are trying to maximize their potential with the games they have remaining and the conference tournament. They have to control the things they can control and that starts with turnovers with 75 points off mistakes the past three games. That's one of the key concerns moving forward outside of what they've been worried about from day one.

--West Virginia had a dismal performance down in Orlando against UCF and are looking to have a better showing.

--There have been times they have been very good with taking care of the ball and other times very sloppy. They have to find ways to sure that up and it's not always on the guards. Sometimes it's effort, cuts and timing within the offensive sets. They have to avoid live ball turnovers which have killed them. You have to figure out what is the biggest thing in terms of moving the needle from the last time you played a team like what's upcoming against UCF.

--If West Virginia is set in their halfcourt defense, teams are shooting lower if they don't get a second chance points. The numbers are staggering if they are set and not allowing live ball turnovers to get teams going downhill. The Mountaineers have to finish possessions with a rebound and they need to rebound to avoid giving teams second chances.

--The physicality in the first match-up with UCF simply wasn't matched. The Mountaineers only had 11 turnovers in that game, but more than anything their pressure sped them up and they bailed on a lot of their actions. The pressure bothered West Virginia and they put their heads down and drove it instead of moving the ball.

--UCF is going through the same thing that West Virginia is with trying to grind out wins. He points out the game against BYU that stands out as how they are fighting and clawing to be successful in this league.

--Jesse Edwards didn't play in the first game so that will help with a rebounding perspective and physicality. If you look at the sets and execution, the UCF game might have been the worst that they've had. They have to clean up what they can clean up and it needs to be them vs. West Virginia instead of the Mountaineers battling themselves. They have to have a different mindset and they aren't going to be able to drive into the shot blockers, they need to drive and kick.

--There's a couple moments in the game where he had some guys looking down and he told them what are they doing and checked them. They responded well, but they've gone through a lot of struggles this year and they have to do a better job managing certain points in the game. The way that West Virginia is starting the second half is critical to this team's success and they need to come out and play better out of halftime. In all three wins they've won the first four minutes or tied it.

--Seth Wilson will not be here for tomorrow's game he is still nursing a groin injury and the funeral for his grandmother is today. He will be back this weekend.