Like that West Virginia’s basketball season was over not with any sort of bang but instead a thud.

The Mountaineers allowed a Coliseum worst 109 points in the loss to Coastal Carolina, surpassing the 107 points the 1971 team gave up to Notre Dame, in quarterfinal loss in the College Basketball Invitational.

It was a contest that never really seemed all that close as the Chanticleers sliced and diced the West Virginia defense scoring over 1.6 points per shooting possession in each of the two halves.