West Virginia is still in pursuit of pieces to add to the roster for the 2019 class, but those that have already signed with the Mountaineers are set to enroll in the coming weeks.

Bob Huggins has inked a total of four players to date with Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe, Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller point guard Miles McBride, Missouri City (Tx.) Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman and Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil.