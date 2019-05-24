WVU hoops signees set to enroll
West Virginia is still in pursuit of pieces to add to the roster for the 2019 class, but those that have already signed with the Mountaineers are set to enroll in the coming weeks.
Bob Huggins has inked a total of four players to date with Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe, Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller point guard Miles McBride, Missouri City (Tx.) Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman and Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news