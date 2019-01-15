WVU in the NFL: Divisional Round
The Divisional playoff round in the NFL has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 56 offensive snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Saturday. The Colts rushed for 87 total yards on 14 carries (averaged 6.2 yards per carry) and the offensive line allowed three sacks.
LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played 26 snaps on special teams during the loss and recorded one tackle. He also blocked a punt during the second quarter which resulted in a touchdown and the Colts’ first points of the game.
GOODE BLOCKS IT!— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 12, 2019
PASCAL RECOVERS!#COLTS TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/QlFaLj5xcR
WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin caught just one pass for -2 yards during the Cowboys’ 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past Saturday night.
DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 54 of the defense’s 77 snaps during Sunday’s 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He missed some snaps due to an ankle injury but would eventually find his way back onto the field and finished the game with two tackles.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 23 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams during the loss and recorded a team-leading 10 carries for 33 yards to go along with one catch for six yards.
WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played five snaps on special teams during the loss but didn’t record any statistics.
QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t play snaps during the team’s 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remained on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.
