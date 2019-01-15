SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

The Divisional playoff round in the NFL has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.



OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 56 offensive snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Saturday. The Colts rushed for 87 total yards on 14 carries (averaged 6.2 yards per carry) and the offensive line allowed three sacks.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played 26 snaps on special teams during the loss and recorded one tackle. He also blocked a punt during the second quarter which resulted in a touchdown and the Colts’ first points of the game.