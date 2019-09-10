Week one of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph led the Raiders with seven total tackles including one tackle for loss during Monday night’s 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.



CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley tallied two total tackles during Oakland’s home win over the Broncos.



LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White got the start at middle linebacker and played 54 of 63 defensive snaps during a 30-24 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the game with nine tackles including one tackle for loss.



OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 63 offensive snaps at right guard during the Colts’ loss to the Chargers. He helped pave the way for 203 rushing yards (6.2 yards per carry) and the offensive line gave up two sacks.



DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas started at cornerback for the Eagles during their 32-27 win over the Washington Redskins, playing 56 of 67 defensive snaps. He finished the game with three total tackles and one pass breakup, but did allow a 69-yard touchdown pass from Redskins quarterback Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin during the second quarter.



RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood played 19 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Eagles and recorded no stats.



LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode played 48 of 68 defensive snaps and 18 snaps on special teams during Jacksonville’s 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He tallied three tackles during the defeat.



WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.



WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was in on 25 offensive plays and three on special teams in a 35-17 win for the Cowboys over the New York Giants. He finished the game with one catch for eight yards.



LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 23 snaps on special teams during Chicago’s 10-3 home loss to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night and didn’t record any stats.



LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was inactive for the team’s 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury.



QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier was inactive for the team’s loss to the Rams.



OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 69 offensive snaps at left guard during Buffalo’s 17-16 win over the New York Jets. The Bills racked up 370 yards of offense (128 rushing and 242 passing) and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked just once.



TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco played five snaps on offense during his rookie debut against the Bills but didn’t record any stats during the loss.



QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 21-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.



WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - Jennings was inactive for the Seahawks’ one-point win over the Bengals.



LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long was inactive for Tennessee’s 43-13 road win over the Cleveland Browns.



OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list last week (quadriceps). He won’t be eligible to play or practice with the team until after week six.