{{ timeAgo('2018-12-25 06:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU in the NFL: Week 16

Joseph recorded a sack against the Broncos.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph recorded seven total tackles along with one sack during Monday night’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a shoulder injury.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all 65 defensive snaps during Philadelphia’s 32-30 win over the Houston Texans. He finished the game with a team-leading nine tackles including one tackle for loss.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 16 offensive snaps during the win and carried the ball just once for three yards to go along with four catches for 24 yards.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played two snaps on special teams and didn’t record any statistics during the win.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin played 45 defensive snaps during a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. He finished the game with two tackles for loss including one sack.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski was inactive for the second straight game with an ankle injury, missing the team’s 28-27 win over the New York Giants. He returned to practice last week on a limited basis.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played 22 snaps on special teams during the win and recorded one tackle.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 15 snaps on special teams during Chicago’s 14-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers win and recorded one tackle.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game and missed the team’s victory over the 49ers.

OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey didn’t see the field during Green Bay’s 44-38 overtime victory against the New York Jets.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the ninth straight game with a groin injury and missed the team’s division-clinching 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain played all 56 offensive snaps at left guard during Tennessee’s 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday night. Tennessee’s offensive line allowed three sacks and the team had 99 total rushing yards on 27 carries.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Saturday night’s 22-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.

