SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph recorded seven total tackles along with one sack during Monday night’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Karl Joseph has looked like player the Raiders drafted. Best 2018 trade they didn't make. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 25, 2018

S Karl Joseph: "Last time we were in a Monday night game we didn't play so well as a defense. And that’s something we spoke about all week. I think we came to play today. Everybody was locked in. Everybody did their job and was flying around. It was fun." #Raiders — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) December 25, 2018

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a shoulder injury. DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all 65 defensive snaps during Philadelphia’s 32-30 win over the Houston Texans. He finished the game with a team-leading nine tackles including one tackle for loss. RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 16 offensive snaps during the win and carried the ball just once for three yards to go along with four catches for 24 yards. WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played two snaps on special teams and didn’t record any statistics during the win. LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin played 45 defensive snaps during a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. He finished the game with two tackles for loss including one sack.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski was inactive for the second straight game with an ankle injury, missing the team’s 28-27 win over the New York Giants. He returned to practice last week on a limited basis. LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played 22 snaps on special teams during the win and recorded one tackle. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 15 snaps on special teams during Chicago’s 14-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers win and recorded one tackle. WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game and missed the team’s victory over the 49ers. OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey didn’t see the field during Green Bay’s 44-38 overtime victory against the New York Jets. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the ninth straight game with a groin injury and missed the team’s division-clinching 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jason Garrett is hopeful the Cowboys can get Tavon Austin into this game against the Giants, but they’ll see how he handles the work load in practice this week #cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 24, 2018

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain played all 56 offensive snaps at left guard during Tennessee’s 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday night. Tennessee’s offensive line allowed three sacks and the team had 99 total rushing yards on 27 carries. QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Saturday night’s 22-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.

