DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 50 defensive snaps during Sunday’s 27-24 home loss to the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and also recovered a blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Week three of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph led the Raiders defense with 61 snaps played (97 percent) during a 34-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished the game with a team-high eight tackles.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 55 defensive snaps and seven on special teams during the loss. He tallied four tackles during the loss.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - After seeing action on 50-plus defensive snaps in each of the past two games, White played just seven defensive snaps during the Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. He didn’t record any statistics during the game.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 71 offensive snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 27-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts tallied just 79 rushing yards during the win and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked once.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 78 offensive snaps at left guard during the team’s 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo’s offensive line paved the way for 175 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and allowed just one sack.

LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - After not seeing any snaps on the defensive side of the ball last week, Goode was in on 42 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams during Thursday night’s 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. He recorded three total tackles and one pass breakup.

WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long played 15 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Jaguars and didn’t record any stats.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was in on 11 offensive snaps during the Jets’ 30-14 road loss to the New England Patriots. He didn’t record any stats during the loss.

OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste is still on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). He won’t be eligible to play or practice with the team until after week six.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the second straight week due to a concussion. He missed the team’s 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier was active for the first time this regular season and served as Kyle Allen’s backup with Cam Newton out with a foot injury. He didn’t see any snaps during Carolina’s 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was inactive for the third straight week with a hamstring injury.

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 33-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - Jennings was inactive for the third straight week.

OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was signed by the Packers off the Titans’ practice squad on Saturday, but he was inactive for the team’s 27-16 home win over the Denver Broncos.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski came up with three total tackles during Monday night’s 31-16 win over the Washington Redskins.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood didn’t receive any carries but did record one tackle during Monday night’s home loss to Chicago.



