Week four of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski made his first start of the season at linebacker during a 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, playing 34 defensive snaps and six on special teams. He finished the game with a team-high 10 total tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all but two defensive snaps during Thursday night’s 34-27 road win against the Green Bay Packers. He racked up five total tackles during the win. OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s home loss to the Eagles.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played all 78 defensive snaps for the Raiders during their 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the game with four total tackles, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Madd Maxx kept points off the board with this heads-up play in the red zone.@CrosbyMaxx | #OAKvsIND pic.twitter.com/sNj6l3aBkC — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 29, 2019

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Like Joseph Worley played all 78 defensive snaps during the win over the Colts and came up with two tackles and three pass breakups. OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 78 offensive snaps at right guard during the loss to the Raiders. The Colts rushed for just 81 yards during the loss (averaged 3.5 yards per carry) and the offensive line didn’t allow a sack. LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White was in on 13 defensive snaps during a 30-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t record any statistics during the game. OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 83 offensive snaps at left guard during the team’s 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills gained 135 total rushing yards during the loss (avergaed 6.1 yards per carry) and the offensive line allowed five sacks. OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste is still on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). He won’t be eligible to play or practice with the team until after week six. QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier again served as Kyle Allen’s backup during Carolina’s 16-10 win over the Houston Texans. He didn’t play any snaps during the win.

Irvin made his season debut against the Texans.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin saw his first game action of the season after missing the team's first three games with a hamstring injury. He played 27 defensive snaps on and one on special teams during the win, recording two tackles and a sack. LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - For the second game this season, Goode didn't play any defensive snaps but was in on 27 plays on special teams during the team's 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos. He recorded one tackle during the win. WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville's reserve/injured list. LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long was inactive for Tennessee's 24-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn't play any snaps during Seattle's 27-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jennings was waived by the Seahawks last Wednesday. But he then reported on Thursday that the waiver claim on Jennings was rescinded by the team and he remains on the roster. Jennings was inactive for the win over the Cardinals. RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood played four offensive snaps during Washington's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants. He caught one pass for 14 yards during the loss. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was active for the team's 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday after missing the past two games due to a concussion. He played 11 snaps on offense, two on special teams and finished the game with one rush for three yards, one reception for five yards and one punt return for no gain. Bye Week: TE Trevon Wesco (New York Jets).